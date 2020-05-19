‘On the Road, On the Water, Don’t Drink and Drive’ campaign begins Memorial Day weekend

Staff report

RALEIGH — Law enforcement personnel will be out in force during the Memorial Day weekend in an effort to reduce alcohol-related accidents on the state’s roadways and waterways.

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, State Highway Patrol and Mothers Against Drunk Driving will begin the 10th annual “On the Road, On the Water, Don’t Drink and Drive” campaign this weekend. Memorial Day is Monday, but the campaign will continue throughout the summer, a season of increased traffic on roads and water.

Over Memorial Day weekend, enforcement officers will be conducting sobriety checkpoints and promoting public awareness to deter impaired operation of vehicles and vessels. Awareness and enforcement efforts are centered on three of the busiest summer weekends. They are Memorial Day weekend; Fourth of July weekend, July 3-5; and Labor Day weekend, Sept. 5-7.

“The Commission advises anyone who plans to consume alcohol to designate a sober driver instead of getting behind the wheel of a car or a vessel. In North Carolina, a driver or vessel operator with a blood-alcohol concentration that meets or exceeds .08, or is substantially impaired by alcohol and/or drugs, is subject to arrest,” a Wildlife Resources Commission release reads in part.

The campaign is coordinated by the Commission and the State Highway Patrol, and supported by local police and sheriff’s offices and participating nongovernmental organizations, such as Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

For more information on boating safety and regulations, visit ncwildlife.org/boating.