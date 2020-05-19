Robeson County under Flash Flood Watch until Thursday evening

LUMBERTON — Robeson County is under a Flash Flood Watch effective until 8 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The Watch means there is the potential for flooding.

The NWS is forecasting 3-5 inches of rain for inland areas through Thursday night, with locally higher amounts possible, and 1.5-3.5 inches for areas east of Interstate 95, with the least amount expected in North Carolina’s southern counties.

The Lumber River at Lumberton is expected to rise to near its 13-foot flood stage on Thursday. The river’s water level was a 9.11 feet as of 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to the NWS Advance Hydrologic Prediction Service. The level is predicted to reach 12.9 feet by late Thursday afternoon.

“Flooding of low-lying and poor drainage areas possible the next two days. For Flash Flood Watch counties, rapid rises of streams and creeks are possible for areas where heavy rain falls for an extended period of time,” an NWS alert reads in part.

The flooding potential has nothing to do with Tropical Storm Arthur, which was moving farther west into the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday, said Rachel Zouzias, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Wilmington.

“An upper air mass that’s almost stationary is producing a very rich, moist atmosphere,” she said.

The rain-producing system is moving very slowly and is creating the possibility of flooding, Zouzias said. The system is expected to move northwest and be out of the area Thursday evening. However another system will move in Friday. This system will produce more sunshine and bring with it the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms through the weekend.

Tropical Storm Arthur is expected to dissipate into a depression before dumping heavy rain on Bermuda later in the week.

The first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season sent rain over North Carolina Monday and forecasters warned to expect dangerous surf and rip currents for another day along parts of the U.S. East Coast.

The storm had top sustained winds of 60 mph Tuesday morning, and was moving east-northeast at 15 mph on a path that would carry its center over the island of Bermuda on Thursday.

The storm represented another early start for the Atlantic hurricane season. Arthur formed Saturday in waters off Florida, marking the sixth straight year that a named storm has developed before June 1.

By late Monday, storm watches and warnings in effect for parts of the North Carolina coast were canceled.

North Carolina Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry said conditions were stable apart from some minor flooding in the Outer Banks, and no other serious problems had been reported to the state, but he warned that people should remain cautious around the water even as the storm pushes out to sea.