Health Department reports 27 more COVID-19 cases in Robeson County

LUMBERTON — Twenty-seven new cases of COVID-19 and the first cases confirmed at drive-through testing sites were reported Tuesday by the county Health Department.

The new cases bring to 600 the number of county residents infected with the novel coronavirus since the first case was reported on March 21. Twelve county residents have died as a result of contracting COVID-29.

Among the cases reported Tuesday were 14 males and 13 females, with the oldest new patient being 76 years old and the youngest 2.

There were 10 Hispanics among the new cases, and six American Indians, five African Americans and one white. Five of the case reports did not list race.

The local hospital tested seven of the cases. Seven were tested at a private clinic, seven at either an out-of-county or out-of-state hospital, and one at a specialty office.

Three of the confirmed cases were tested at the Robeson Community College drive-through site, and two at the St. Pauls drive-through site.

The Health Department announced that its site at Robeson Community College and the Lumbee Tribe drive-through testing sites have used almost half of the 2,000 tests available. Testing will not be held on Wednesday or Thursday because of weather. But testing will resume Friday and Saturday at Robeson Community College and then Sunday at the Lumbee Housing Authority. Drive-through testing continues daily at Robeson Health Care Corporation’s St. Pauls Health Center, located at 128 E. Broad St. in St. Pauls. Registration is encouraged.

Anyone who had a testing appointment for Wednesday or Thursday will receive a telephone call from a Community Organized Relief Effort representative to reschedule for Friday or Saturday.

Southeastern Regional Medical Center reports that 16 patients remain isolated after testing positive for COVID-19 and 14 employees remain in quarantine as of Tuesday.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports there are 19,700 cases in all 100 of the state’s counties as of Tuesday. The virus has taken the lives of 691 state residents and left 585 residents hospitalized.

In other COVID-19 news, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has issued two revised enforcement policies to ensure employers are taking action to protect their employees from the coronavirus as states begin reopening their economies.

First, OSHA is increasing in-person inspections at all types of workplaces. The new enforcement guidance reflects changing circumstances in which many noncritical businesses have begun to reopen in areas of lower community spread. The risk of transmission is lower in specific categories of workplaces, and personal protective equipment potentially needed for inspections is more widely available. OSHA staff will continue to prioritize COVID-19 inspections, and will utilize all enforcement tools as OSHA has historically done.

Second, OSHA is revising its previous enforcement policy for recording cases of coronavirus. Under OSHA’s recordkeeping requirements, coronavirus is a recordable illness, and employers are responsible for recording cases of the coronavirus.