PSRC moving slowly, carefully on plan to relocate St. Pauls Elementary students

LUMBERTON — The plan to move 148 students out of St. Pauls Elementary School by the start of the coming school year is in the preliminary stages, according to the Public Schools of Robeson County’s spokesman.

The school district is taking small steps toward the goal, beginning with gathering input from parents and community members, said Gordon Burnette, district Public Information officer.

The PSRC’s Board of Education voted May 12 to address overcrowding at the elementary school by moving the fifth-grade students.

The elementary school has more than 900 students this school year, said Karen Brooks-Floyd, assistant superintendent for Administration, Community Engagement and Auxiliary Services.

“We have developed a Google Form that has been sent out to parents, guardians, and community stakeholders who wish to give feedback and input on moving fifth-grade students from St. Pauls Elementary School to St. Pauls Middle School,” Burnette said. “We have also sent out survey calls through our Blackboard Connect system.”

Parents and community members can complete a survey on St. Pauls Elementary School’s website to give feedback, he said.

“A decision on moving all fifth-grade teachers from St. Pauls Elementary School has not been made at this time as we are still in the process of collecting stakeholder input,” Burnette said.

Another part of the moving process is $282,000 in renovations to St. Paul’s Middle School’s classrooms and restrooms to prepare for an influx in students, Superintendent Shanita Wooten said. Renovation of the maintenance building is among other repair and renovation projects at the middle school paid for by state lottery money.

“Building infrastructure additions and updates will not begin on St. Pauls Middle School until all stakeholders have the opportunity to voice their opinion on moving fifth grade from St. Pauls Elementary School to St. Pauls Middle School,” Burnette said.

The school system hopes to have renovations completed before school begins on Aug. 17, he said. But, the timeline will be affected by community feedback.

“We continue to research and discuss the advantages of moving the fifth-grade students of St. Pauls Elementary School to St. Pauls Middle School,” Burnette said. “As we collect more in-depth feedback from all of our stakeholders, we will then have an idea of what our next steps will be and will proceed accordingly.”

School board Chairman John Campbell commended the board for its approval of the move during the May 12 meeting that was broadcast live on YouTube.

“We’ve been talking about this problem at St. Pauls Elementary for years,” Campbell said. “Glad to see us take some action to give them some help there.”

