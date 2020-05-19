Rescue Unit leader tells Fairmont commissioners ambulance buy is paying off

FAIRMONT — The Board of Commissioners here learned Tuesday how many lives have been touched by their $14,000 contribution that helped the South Robeson Rescue Unit buy an ambulance in 2019.

The ambulance cost $15,800, and has responded to 434 calls in 2020 as of Tuesday evening, said Brad Lawson, Unit president.

Before the purchase in May 2019 the Unit responded to 35 ambulance calls. After the purchase, it responded to 468 more that year, he said. The ambulance has helped reduce the average response time of county Emergency Medical Services by 40%.

The Unit now is supporting itself and its 12 paid part-time employees through the billing of patients’ insurance, Lawson said.

The Unit leader thanked the town for its help in providing funding via a fuel stipend beginning in 2019. During that time, the unit was down to $200 in the bank.

“Long story short, you guys have come through several times for us,” Lawson said.

The ambulance has helped the unit provide life-saving services to more than 900 people, which wouldn’t have been possible without the town’s help, he said.

“I think it’s going to continue to serve the community for years,” said Brandon Stone, Rescue Unit director.

In other news, the commissioners accepted a $2,500 bid made by Reshelle Johnson for the purchase of property at 606 N. Main St., on the condition that either a modular or stick-built home be placed on the property so as to comply with the town’s zoning ordinance.

Also approved Tuesday, was the payment of $13,900 to S. Preston Douglas & Associates for conducting the town’s fiscal year 2019-2020 audit.

Commissioners also approved reappointing Phostenia McCrimmon and Willie Grissett to the town’s planning board. McCrimmon holds an in-town seat, and Grissett an out-of-town seat. Each will serve another three-year term.

Marcus Thompson will take Michelle Bethea’s in-town seat on the planning board, which comes with a three-year term. Gary Deese will replace Terry Hunt, whose term in an out-of-town seat expires in May 2022.

The commissioners split 3-2 on a vote to accept an evaluation of undiscovered or escaped revenue in taxes, utilities and expenses by Southern Resource Advisors, LLC, a Greensboro-based independent consulting firm.

The town and firm will split 50-50 any excess money discovered in the firm’s evaluation of the town, said Town Clerk and Finance Director Jenny Larson.

The town will not pay the firm for the evaluation unless funds are discovered, Interim Town Manager Ricky Harris said.

Commissioners Monte McCallum and Felecia McLean-Kesler voted against the evaluation, and Commissioner Terry Evans did not vote.

“Is it something that the people working here can’t already do?” McLean-Kesler asked.

McCallum said he did not in agree with paying an outside consultant to do the work former Town Manager Katrina Tatum already did. He described the notion of paying 50-50 as “kind of out there.”

Public Works Director Ronnie Seals said work to repair a well on Morro Street and a sewer lift station on Old Stage Road near Fairmont High School has been paused because of COVID-19. Work crews from Charles R. Underwood Inc. are unable to travel to the sites to make the repairs, he said.

In other news, Fairmont Police Chief Jon Edwards said the police department is fully staffed with 10 full-time and four part-time officer positions.

