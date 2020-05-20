Melvin joins county Elections Board

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Board of Elections welcomed its newest member recently.

Krystal Melvin was appointed to replace Karen Nance, a Democrat who resigned Aug. 30, 2019. Melvin, who joined the board on Friday, will serve a two-year term or until a successor is appointed or qualified, said Tina Bledsoe, director of the Robeson County Board of Elections.

Melvin, a Democrat, lives in Lumberton and is an assistant district attorney at the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office. She is a graduate of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and the University of Virginia School of Law.

Melvin one of two nominees chosen by the Robeson County Democratic Party and then submitted to the N.C. Democratic Party chairman and the N.C. State Board of Elections. The state Elections Board made the final choice, which was Melvin.

According to N.C. law, the board shall consist of five members. Two each shall be from the Democratic and Republican parties. The fifth member is chosen by the governor.