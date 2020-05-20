Two men die in crash near Shannon

May 20, 2020 gpsAdmin2 Breaking News, News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Two men died this afternoon in a car crash on Morgan J Road near Shannon.

The names of the men were not released, and the next of kin were being notified as of 5 p.m. today, said 1st Sgt. James McVicker, of the State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred about 2:30 p.m., a mile from Shannon Road, when a Cadillac passenger vehicle traveling south on Morgan J Road crossed left of the center line and struck a Ford pickup truck head-on, McVicker said.

Both men were alone in the vehicles, he said. They were pronounced dead at the scene, and were taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

Speed, traveling left of the center line and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors in the crash, McVicker said.

The Robesonian will update this story as more information becomes available.