Lumberton City Council gets first look at spending plan that has no tax increase

Jonathan Bym Sports editor
LUMBERTON — No tax or utility rate increases were included in the proposed 2020-2021 fiscal year budget that was brought before City Council on Wednesday.

The workshop, held via an online conference call, was the Council’s first look at the $92,087,255 budget put together by City Manager Wayne Horne and his staff. The proposed budget is a $2.3 million decrease from the 2019-2020 fiscal year budget.

It will go before the Council on June 3 for debate and an possible approval.

In the proposed spending plan, Lumberton’s tax rate remain at 65 cents per $100 worth of property. It also contains no increase in the water and sewer rate was increased by 8% in the fiscal year 2019-20 budget.

An increase in deposits for water, electric and sewer services were proposed with the new budget. The deposit to turn on electric and water services increased from $250 to $350, for electric only from $200 to $300, and for water and sewer only from $50 to $75.

The increases are to offset costs of unpaid balances and lost revenue.

The budget unveiled a Social Security verification deposit with the deposit increases. In some cases of residents moving and leaving behind unpaid balances, no Social Security number was provided, making it difficult for the city to track down the debtor. If a new resident does not provide a Social Security number when applying for utilities, the deposit will cost $450 for water and electric or electric only, and $150 for water and sewer only.

For the second year in a row, a cost-of-living adjustment increase was included in the proposed budget. Horne’s proposed a 2% increase for city employees. Councilman John Cantey requested that the increase be raised to 3% before Council votes on the spending plan.

“We should be able to find a way to get the $128,000 that would be needed for that increase to reward the essential workers, the firefighters and police officers that are out there working during this time,” Cantey said.

The Council voted in favor of the 3% increase. It will go into effect in January, if given final approval by the Council.

Horne said that the state has told municipalities to brace for a dip in sales tax funding the in near future.

“We have been told that sales tax estimates for the next year will stay flat and not to budget for a sales tax increase this fiscal year,” the city manager said.

He went on to say that over the past two quarters of this fiscal year, the city expects to lose about $200,000.

