Robeson County Health Department reports 28 more confirmed cases of COVID-19

May 20, 2020 gpsAdmin2 News, Top Stories 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Health Department reported 28 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The number brings the county’s count of novel coronavirus cases to 628, all confirmed since March 21.

Of the cases reported Wednesday, 18 were female and 10 were male. The oldest new patient was 83 years old, and the youngest was 2.

Nine of the positive cases were African American, six were Hispanic, two were white and one was American Indian. Ten of the case reports did not list race.

The local hospital tested 15 of the confirmed cases. Eight were tested at the Robeson Community College drive-through site, four were tested outside Robeson County and one was tested at the drive-through site in St. Pauls.

Drive-through testing continues daily at Robeson Health Care Corporation’s St. Pauls Health Center, located at 128 E. Broad St. in St. Pauls, and will resume Friday and Saturday at Robeson Community College. Testing is to take place Sunday through Tuesday at the Lumbee Housing Authority in Pembroke. The RCC and Lumbee Housing sites use a method of self-administered collection by swabbing the mouth for saliva.

The Health Department expects the supply of test kits will be used up next week, after which no testing will be available at those sites.

Southeastern Regional Medical Center reported that 16 patients were in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 and 11 employees were in quarantine as of Wednesday.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human services reports that the state has 20,122 confirmed cases as of Wednesday. There have been 702 deaths of state residents related to the virus and 554 residents remain hospitalized.

The NCDHHS unveiled an updated COVID-19 Dashboard on Wednesday. The interactive dashboard provides an overview on the metrics and capacities that the state are following to inform decisions to responsibly ease measures that slow the spread of the virus.

The updated dashboard includes an enhanced state map, sections on COVID-Like Illness Surveillance, Cases, Testing, Hospitalizations, Contact Tracing, Personal Protective Equipment and Congregate Living Settings. There is also a section on weekly reports that currently includes presumed recoveries.

A feature of the interactive dashboard is the ability to filter cases and deaths by demographic information, i.e., race, ethnicity, gender and age. The interactive dashboard also includes searching by county or ZIP code for case and death counts; viewing cases by date reported or date of specimen collection; county map for ongoing outbreaks in congregate living settings; and rollover functions to see daily numbers.

The dashboard can be accessed online at www.covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.