Highway Patrol says no charges filed in fatal crash

May 21, 2020 gpsAdmin2 News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — No charges have been filed in a Wednesday car accident near Shannon that left two men dead, according to the State Highway Patrol.

Brian Wayne McMillan, 38, of St. Pauls and 22-year-old Steve Austin Pait, of Shannon, died when McMillan’s 2008 Cadillac passenger vehicle, which was traveling south on Morgan J Road, crossed left of the center line and struck Pait’s 1999 Ford pickup truck head-on, according to the Highway Patrol.

The cause of the crash is still to be determined, Highway Patrol 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis said. A medical examiner’s report has been requested.

McMillan was wearing a seat belt, but Pait was not, Lewis said. Neither were ejected from the vehicle.

“The investigation is complete to indicate that Mr. McMillan was left of center and driving in a reckless manner,” Lewis said.

The crash occurred a mile from Shannon Road at about 2:30 p.m., said Sgt. James McVicker, of the Highway Patrol.

Both men were alone in the vehicles, he said. They were pronounced dead at the scene and then taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center.