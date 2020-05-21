Crime report

May 21, 2020 gpsAdmin2 News 0

The following thefts were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Ronald Malion, N.C. 130 East, Fairmont; Paula Oxendine, N.C. 710 North, Pembroke; and Charles Walters, Blanchard Road, St. Pauls.

A juvenile reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he or she was the victim of an assault by someone with a weapon that occurred on Klines Drive in Rowland.