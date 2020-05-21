Pembroke leaders prepare for possible recession, place graduation parade on hold

PEMBROKE — The town should prepare for a probable recession despite leaders being fiscally conservative in recent years, the town manager told Pembroke Town Council members Thursday during a special called meeting.

“We, like other municipalities, are expecting the possibility of a recession for the next fiscal year,” Tyler Thomas said during a the meeting held via Zoom.

During a presentation on the fiscal year 2020-21 budget that is being crafted, Thomas told council members the town is continuing to monitor the impact of COVID-19 on sales and other taxes, water and sewer revenue, and the impact of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke being closed.

The closing of UNCP during March and April contributed to a $80,000 drop in revenue, Thomas said. A 5% drop in sales tax revenue also is expected.

“It’s already impacting us with our water and sewer revenue,” he said.

The town manager proposed no new hires and limiting the town’s capital projects for the year to upgrading the police department’s dispatch software, which will cost $18,000; spending $32,000 to repair failing manholes along NC 711; and matching a $25,500 grant from the Office of the State Fire Marshal to buy turnout gear for the town’s fire department.

Conservative spending in past years will help make up for revenue lost because of the novel coronavirus, Thomas said. There is $1.3 million in the town’s restricted fund balance and $2.4 million in the general fund.

But, the town manager made Council aware of various projects the town already has committed to. Among them are the Third Street renovation project, lift station repairs and the wastewater treatment plant expansion.

The Pembroke Public Library, Palmer Prevention and the Pembroke Rescue Squad also are asking for more money, he said.

“There’s a lot of projects that’s been committed to. That’s why I recommend limiting capital spending and being conservative,” Thomas said.

In other business, Council voted to reopen parks with restrictions after discussion of potential risks.

Theresa Locklear told her fellow council members that she didn’t see how social distancing would be possible with some of the activities still open to the public at the Pembroke Recreation Complex.

“The thing with the park is that you have basketball goals,” Locklear said. “You can’t stay 6 feet apart playing basketball. That’s my concern.”

Council agreed on reopening parks for the sole purpose of walking, closing off the playground equipment and placing signs throughout the park stating the use of courts for interactive activities is prohibited.

After hearing recommendations from Town Attorney Jessica Scott, Council put on hold the idea of having a graduation parade for Purnell Swett High School’s graduating seniors.

Scott said she feared the parade would “cause problems with law enforcement” in terms of staying in compliance with Gov. Roy Cooper’s Phase 2 plan, which allows outdoor mass gathering groups of no more than 25 people.

“People have been closed up for so long, they’re going to see it as a huge celebration,” she said.

