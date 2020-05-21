UNCP, UNC, N.C. State announce schedules that have in-person fall classes starting early

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke is among three colleges campuses that have announced dates for starting in-person classes for the upcoming fall semester.

And UNCP is leading the way with a plan to start classes on Aug. 5, two weeks earlier than normal. The University of North Carolina and North Carolina State University plan to start in-person classes Aug. 10. Students and staff at the three colleges were notified of fall schedules via emails from campus leaders.

“Looking ahead to the Fall 2020 semester, it remains our goal at UNC Pembroke for you to return to the in-person classroom experience that we know many of you find encourages your success. Over the last several weeks, a working group of faculty, staff and student leaders have been working hard exploring the many possibilities to safely make this a reality,” a message from UNCP Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings reads in part.

Key dates in the adopted schedule are:

— The academic year will start with the first day of class on Aug. 5.

— Fall Break will be eliminated so the semester can conclude before Thanksgiving.

— The last day of class will be Nov. 12.

— Final exams will be Nov. 16-20.

— Commencement will be held Nov. 20 and 21.

— Final grades will be due by 5 p.m. Nov. 23.

“We are aware this may present unforeseen changes to your individual plans and schedules. However, we believe this option gives us the greatest chance to successfully complete the semester in person and offers maximum flexibility to respond to any continued changes that may come our way,” Cummings wrote.

Students at UNCP typically are allowed to move in the weekend before classes begin, said Jodi Phelps, the campus’ chief Communications & Marketing officer.

“Our goal is to try to safely make the fall experience as normal as possible while following any social distancing and safety guidelines in place,” Phelps said. “Housing and Residence Life, along with many campus leaders, are working on specific plans now, and we will be communicating these details in the coming weeks.”

Schedules at UNC and N.C. State also call for skipping the fall break and completing final exams before Thanksgiving so as to end the semester early. The measures are meant to eliminate travel related to fall break and guard against a possible second wave of coronavirus cases starting in late fall.

“Many public health experts believe our nation and our state could face a second wave of COVID-19 sometime in late fall or early winter,” N.C. State Chancellor Randy Woodson said in his email regarding the Raleigh campus. “This guidance led us to start and finish the semester early in an effort to try and stay ahead of a potential second wave.”

He said more details would be announced later.

UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz outlined measures including smaller classes, more time between classes and one-way entrances and exits to buildings.

Last month, the leader of North Carolina’s public university system announced his intention for its 17 campuses to resume in-person classes in the fall, but left details up to individual chancellors and promised to accommodate those with health conditions who aren’t comfortable returning to campus.

The state’s court system also announced Thursday that it will extend deadlines for many civil and criminal cases to July 31. Chief Justice Cheri Beasley also ordered that no jury trials be held until August at the earliest.