National Weather Service issues Flood Warning for Lumber River; in effect until further notice

Minor flooding expected along Lumber River

Staff report
<p>Lumberton resident Henry Mizzell, 69, ends an afternoon of fishing Thursday at the Lumber River access point near North and South Water streets. Mizzell said he picked up more trash than he caught fish during his fishing expedition.</p>

LUMBERTON — A Flood Warning is in effect for the Lumber River at Lumberton until further notice, according to the National Weather Service.

The new warning comes on the heels of a Flash Flood Warning issued Wednesday as a result of the heavy rain that has fallen on Robeson County and other parts of the state this week.

The Lumber River’s water level was at 11.8 feet as of 8:24 a.m. Thursday, according to the NWS Advance Hydrologic Prediction Service. It is expected to be reach 13.3 feet late Friday afternoon and then start slowly dropping. The river’s flood stage is 13 feet.

Minor flooding is predicted by the NWS, which advises people living along the river to take the necessary precautions to protect life and property from the flood waters.

The persistent rainfall already has caused problems in Fairmont, where sewage overflowed from two manholes on Marvin Street and one manhole on Stafford Street, according to a town leaders.

Other areas in the county weren’t as affected, said Stephanie Chavis, director of Robeson County Emergency Management.

“We didn’t have any flooding,” she said Thursday afternoon.

How long the Flood Warning remains in effect depends on how long it takes the water to flow downstream, said Mark Bacon, a meteorologist with the NWS office in Wilmington.

The system that has been dumping rain over the county should start moving away on Friday, Bacon said. Between 3 inches and 3.25 inches of rain has fallen over parts of Robeson County in the past three days. The western part of the county has seen the least amount of rain.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms is expected through Sunday night, according to the NWS. Daytime highs through Sunday are to be in the low- and mid-80s.

Sunshine returns for Memorial Day. Monday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and a high near 80.