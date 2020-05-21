13th Robeson County resident who contracted COVID-19 dies

LUMBERTON — A 13th Robeson County resident has died after contracting COVID-19 and 15 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus were reported Thursday by the Robeson County Health Department.

A 66-year-old man with an underlying health condition who tested positive two weeks ago is the most recent death in the county, according to the Health Department. The 15 new cases bring the county’s COVID-19 count to 643, all since March 21.

The breakdown of the new cases includes eight males and seven females. A 69-year-old was the oldest positive case reported Thursday and the youngest was 18. Seven African Americans tested positive, four were Hispanics, two were American Indian and one was white. One case report did not list the patient’s race.

The local hospital tested 11 of the cases, an out-of-county hospital tested three cases and a private clinic tested one of the cases.

Southeastern Regional Medical Center reported that as of Thursday 17 patients are in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 and 12 employees are in quarantine.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported that as of Thursday 20,860 confirmed cases have been recorded statewide and 716 state residents have died of the virus.

The University of North Carolina at Pembroke reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

“I can confirm a member of the campus community has tested positive for COVID-19 and that the individual has been in self-isolation,” said Jodi Phelps, chief Communications and Marketing officer at UNCP.

“A small number of people have been identified who had limited contact and potential exposure. In coordination with public health officials and consistent with established guidelines, they are being tested, encouraged to monitor their personal health and seek the advice of their health care provider if necessary,” Phelps added.

The university issued a BraveAlert notice to the campus community Wednesday communicating the confirmed positive case and will continue to closely monitor and assist public health officials with contact tracing as necessary, she said.

The first case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, which is associated with COVID-19, in North Carolina was reported Thursday by the NCDHHS.

While children generally experience mild symptoms with COVID-19, recently a possible link has been found between COVID-19 and a serious inflammatory disease in some children and teenagers who have current or recent infections, according to the state health agency. The first reports of this syndrome came from the United Kingdom in late April. Cases in the United States were first reported in New York City in early May.

The NCDHHS has requested reporting of suspected cases of MIS-C from all health care providers. The department also is monitoring for possible cases using existing surveillance systems and will include this in the weekly surveillance report going forward, according to an agency news release. To protect the family’s privacy, the patient’s age and other specific information about the case will not be released.

Most children with MIS-C have fever — temperature of 100.4 degrees F or greater — lasting several days, according to NCDHHS. Other common symptoms include irritability or decreased activity, abdominal pain without another explanation, diarrhea, vomiting, rash, conjunctivitis (red or pink eyes), poor feeding or inflammation of the tongue, hands or feet.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children is not contagious, but children with these symptoms could have COVID-19 or another infection that may be contagious, according to NCDHHS. Parents and caregivers should take precautions to prevent spread, and health-care providers will use infection control precautions when treating your child.