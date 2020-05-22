LUMBERTON — The 2-year-old injured in a shooting this morning now is in stable condition, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The child initially was listed in critical condition after being struck in the head by a bullet in a shooting that took place on Alamac Village Drive, said Maj. Damien McLean, of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. The child’s condition has since been upgraded.

Deputies were dispatched about 12:25 a.m. today to a report of shots fired into multiple homes in a mobile home park, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies found a 2-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. The child was taken to an undisclosed medical center for treatment.

Also injured in the shooting was the child’s 25-year-old mother, who was struck in the hand by a bullet, McLean said. Her name was not released.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating recent shootings at the mobile home park, but a lack of cooperation from victims and witnesses have slowed investigations, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“Anyone with information about the recent shootings is asked to come forward and speak with investigators,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. “These individuals are blindly shooting into houses without any regards for human life and should be held accountable for their cowardly acts.”

Anyone with information about the shootings should call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910- 671-3170 or email Wilkins at [email protected]

The Robesonian will update this story as more information becomes available.