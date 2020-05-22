Single-vehicle crash on Old Whiteville Road leaves teen dead, man injured

May 22, 2020 Robesonian News, Top Stories 0

LUMBERTON — A Lumberton teenager died, and an adult was taken to a hospital as the result of a Thursday evening single-vehicle accident in the Allenton Community.

Tequila Savonte Iyana Smith, 17, died after the 2004 Hyundai passenger car she was in exited the road to the left and struck a ditch and tree, said Sgt. James McVicker, of the State Highway Patrol. The vehicle, operated by 21-year-old Keanan Davon Young, was traveling south on Old Whiteville Road.

The State Highway Patrol was dispatched to the scene at 11:43 p.m., McVicker said.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene, and Young was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, he said. No updates on his condition were available Friday afternoon.

Smith and Young were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, McVicker said. Road conditions were described as wet.

Exceeding a safe speed for road conditions is believed to be a factor in the crash, the sergeant said.

A toxicology report from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was pending as of Friday afternoon, he said.