Traffic stop results in three arrests on drug charges

May 22, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
RED SPRINGS — Three men are facing multiple drug charges after investigators found drugs during a traffic stop in Red Springs and the search of a residence.

Ron Christopher Locklear, 47, of Maxton; 37-year-old Raeford Junior Hunt, of Red Springs; and 38-year-old Donald Ray Altman, of Lumberton, were arrested Thursday after sheriff’s deputies and investigators found a quantity of cocaine and drug paraphernalia in Locklear’s 2002 Hyundai SUV, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was stopped at Buie-Philadelphius Road and N.C. 710.

Locklear was charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, conspiracy to traffic cocaine, and maintaining a drug vehicle, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.

Hunt was charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was placed in the Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.

Deputies also searched Altman’s residence on Huggins Road, according to the Sheriff’s Office. A quantity of cocaine, drug paraphernalia, six firearms and $113,000 in cash were seized as a result of the search.

Altman was charged with three counts of trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, conspiracy to traffic cocaine, maintaining a drug dwelling, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was placed in the Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.

The searches were conducted by the Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division and Community Impact Team.

Anyone with information about drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191 or email Sheriff Burnis Wilkins at [email protected]