Crime report

May 22, 2020 Robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Matthew Prevatte, N.C. 41 North, Lumberton; and Bobby Johnson, Benson Chapel Road, Rowland.

The following thefts were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Melissa Sampson, Mallard Drive, Lumberton; and Justin Davis, South Forty Drive, Shannon.

Jimmy Graham reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of a robbery that occurred on N.C. 711 in Pembroke.

Troy Jacobs reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone with a weapon attempted to rob him on Carl Street in Maxton.

Triston Strickland, owner of Tiny Steps Learning Center on Warwick Mill Road in Lumberton, reported Thursday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone damaged the chain link fence at the daycare and stole a Caterpillar Multi-Terrain Loader from the property.

Barbra Bracy, of Amberdale West Circle in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that while she was at Walmart on Fayetteville Road in Lumberton, someone stole her Dooney & Bourke purse, which contained her wallet, personal identification and financial cards, and an iPhone 7 Plus.