Pembroke police arrest man for fraud

May 22, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
Locklear

Locklear

PEMBROKE — Police here arrested Friday a 43-year-old Rowland man wanted for fraud and possession of stolen goods.

Alexander Locklear, of Henry Berry Road, is charged with three counts of financial card fraud, three counts of attempting to obtain property by false pretenses, possession of stolen goods/property and violation of the statewide stay-at-home order, according to the Pembroke Police Department.

Police located Locklear near his home about 10:45 a.m., Pembroke Police Chief Edward Locklear said.

Locklear was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond, according to information from the Detention Center.