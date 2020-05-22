COVID-19 claims 14th Robeson County resident; Health Department reports 26 new cases

LUMBERTON — The number of Robeson County residents who have died as a result of COVID-19 now stands and 14, and the number of confirmed cases at 669.

The Robeson County Health Department reported Friday that an 82-year-old female who who had underlying medical conditions is the latest coronavirus-related death. The woman tested positive two weeks ago.

Twenty-six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 also were reported by the Health Department.

Of the new virus patients 12 are male and 14 are female. The oldest new patient is 83 and the youngest 4 and 6. Most of the new patients, 10, fell into the 25-49 age range.

Ten of the new patients are African American, nine are Hispanic, three are American Indian and three white. One case report did not list race.

Twelve of the new cases were collected at the drive-through testing site at Robeson Community College. Eight were tested at the local hospital, four at a private drive-through clinic, one at an out-of-state hospital and one at a university clinic.

Southeastern Regional Medical Center reported that 14 patients were in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 and 11 employees were in quarantine as of Friday. The hospital has submitted 3,161 samples for testing.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human services reports that the state has 21,618 confirmed cases as of 10:51 a.m. Friday. The novel coronavirus has claimed the lives of 728 state residents and left 568 residents hospitalized.

Drive-through testing continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at RCC before moving to the Lumbee Housing Authority for testing Sunday-Tuesday. Testing returns to RCC next week if the supply of test kits has not been exhausted. This is a free test and utilizes a self-administered swabbing of the cheeks and throat, rather than a swab through the nose.

More than 20 positive tests have been collected at these sites, according to the Health Department. So far 1,250 county residents have been tested at the drive-through sites at RCC and the Lumbee Housing Authority.

Drive-through testing continues daily at Robeson Health Care Corporation’s St. Pauls Health Center, located at 128 E. Broad St. in St. Pauls.

Southeastern Health announced Friday that as a result of North Carolina entering Phase 2 of Gov. Roy Cooper’s economic reopening plan Southeastern Lifestyle Day Spa will reopen Saturday. To schedule an appointment, call 910-738-9787.

But, visitation restrictions will remain in place for all Southeastern Health facilities, according to the health-care company. Employees and patients will continue to be screened upon entry to any Southeastern Health facility and are required to wear a mask or face covering at all times.