Shooting kills 21-year-old Red Springs man

May 25, 2020 Robesonian Breaking News, News 0
Staff report

RED SPRINGS — No arrests have been made in a Sunday shooting here that left a 21-year-old man dead.

Jacob Lawrence McBryde was struck at about 1 a.m. when a bullet entered a residence on the 400 block of East Sixth Avenue, said Red Springs Police Chief Ronnie Patterson. McBryde was airlifted to an undisclosed hospital where he later died of his injuries.

“It’s still under investigation,” Patterson said of the case.

Three other people were in the home at the time of the shooting, but did not sustain injuries, he said.

The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Red Springs Police Department at 910-843-3454.