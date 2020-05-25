St. Pauls police looking for ID on man in Food Lion theft

May 25, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
ST. PAULS — Police here are seeking help from the public in identifying a man wanted in a Monday theft at Food Lion.

A man captured on the store’s surveillance footage Monday is accused of stealing two cases of bottled Corona beer at about 11:10 a.m. from the store located at 1062 W. Broad St., according to the St. Pauls Police Department.

The man was seen wearing black pants, a white shirt, a hat and sunglasses, according to police Detective Bradley Rountree. He was seen leaving the store in a white Kia Soul passenger car.

Anyone with information about his identity should call the St. Pauls Police Department at 910-865-5155.