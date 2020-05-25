Severe storms topple through the county

LUMBERTON — Workers at a Lumberton business spent Monday morning dealing with the aftermath of a chain of thunderstorms that plowed through the county on Memorial Day weekend.

Line foremen for AWC Sign and Light based out of Wilmington were taking apart a shattered Go Gas sign blocking an entrance to the gas station on West Fifth Street. The damage was caused by a system that hit the evening hours of Sunday.

“We got a call yesterday about a tornado knocking down the sign,” Foreman Martin Sotelo said Monday. “The light pole at the Shell station there was ripped from the ground. It looks like y’all had some rough weather.”

In addition to the Go Gas, the Domino’s Pizza sign next door had toppled over and a few trees across from the store were overturned as well.

Some employees at neighboring businesses said there were only strong winds, while a few customers said that a tornado was spotted. The manager at Go Gas said she wasn’t there to have a say about what happened, but the cashier on duty told her “it sounded liked a train.”

Emily Stallings, who has been working at the store for the past eight months, said that it was between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday when she heard the strong hurricane-like winds.

“All I saw was the aftermath,” Stallings said. “I went into the back of the store in the bathroom and hid. All I saw was how strong the winds were and the rain then I heard and felt the building shake so I ran to the back.”

The 33-year-old mother of two said that she lived through hurricanes Bertha and Fran but had never experienced anything as scary as the winds she heard on Sunday.

“One of my customers said she recorded it,” Stallings said. “It sounded like a tornado. All I know is it was scary.

“I was just praying to make it out safe.”

Austin Willoughby, an employee at the Auto Zone a few businesses down said there was a “bunch” of wind but no tornado-like rotations. Willoughby had begun his shift at noon on Sunday.

“I’ve just seen a lot of wind,” he said Sunday evening.

Earlier storms throughout the weekend caused severe damage to other parts of the city.

On the 1400 block of Elm Street, several motorists stopped Monday to gawk at the downed tree that ripped up a portion of the city sidewalk. The large tree didn’t cause damage to any of the homes but did take out half of the fence at a home on the corner of Elm and 14th streets.

It is unclear when the tree fell but photos posted on Facebook coincide with Friday or Saturday. The tree was still down but surrounded by a few caution cones on Monday morning.

The National Weather Service is predicting the possibility of showers and thunderstorms to continue throughout the week.

On Tuesday, the chance of precipitation will be at 40% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch. Wednesday, the chance will increase to 70% of precipitation with a quarter or half-inch of rain, and winds of about 20 mph.

The continued rainfall places areas of Robeson County under a flood warning until further notice. According to the NWS Advance Hydrologic Prediction Service, the Lumber River’s water level was at 14.13 feet as of 7 a.m. Monday. Flood stage is 13 feet, meaning areas of the county have and will continue to experience minor flooding.

The river will continue rising to near 14.2 feet by Wednesday evening, before it begins falling.

If the flood stage reaches 15 feet, flood waters will affect yards in the Pines area, Coxs Pond area and along River Road in Lumberton. Additional residential property will be affected between the Pepsi plant on South Chippewa Street and the river on the east side of Lumberton.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.