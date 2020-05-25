Volunteers honor fallen veterans

Edge Mackie Duncan Mackie, co-owner of McNeill Mackie Funeral Home in St. Pauls, left, gives an American flag to Nevaeh Washington Friday to place on the grave of a fallen military service member. Thirteen volunteers placed flags on about 500 graves at eight cemeteries in St. Pauls and Lumber Bridge during the funeral home’s annual event. Kim Carroll | McNeill Mackie Funeral Home Related Articles With new decade time to harness hope, energy for future

ST. PAULS — One group of dedicated volunteers remembered fallen military service members on Friday, in spite of the county’s cancellation of Memorial Day services because of COVID-19.

McNeill Mackie Funeral Home staff and community members took time Friday morning to honor the fallen, as they began placing small American flags on the graves of fallen veterans.

Thirteen volunteers assembled Friday morning at Oak Ridge Cemetery on West Broad Street in St. Pauls to pay their respects to soldiers who died serving their country, said Duncan Mackie, co-owner of McNeill Mackie Funeral Home, and organizer of the event. The cemetery was one of eight locations in St. Pauls and Lumber Bridge that volunteers visited.

“We put out just over 500 flags,” Mackie said.

The decision to cancel county Memorial Day services was made Friday in an email to county personnel at 2 p.m. by Christopher Oxendine, director of Veterans Affairs in Robeson County.

“This year there will be no Memorial Day services because of current restrictions given out by Governor Roy Cooper in response to COVID-19,” the email reads in part. “Let us still take time Monday to remember those men and women that sacrificed and paid the ultimate sacrifice for us so we can have the freedoms we enjoy and have today.”

The funeral home has traditionally purchased and placed flags on graves the Friday before Memorial Day weekend each year, he said. Mackie continued the tradition when he purchased the funeral home in 2007, because doing so is personal for him.

Mackie served three years in the U.S. Army during the 1970s, and described the event as “an honor” to show appreciation to fallen service members. He said it’s also a way to keep the tradition alive for generations to come.

Participating in the event each year also hits home for 47-year-old St. Pauls resident Judy Inman, who placed a flag first on her father’s grave at Oak Ridge Cemetery. Inman’s father served in the U.S. Navy, and she is grateful for the opportunity to honor him, she said.

“It’s an honor and I look forward to doing it every year,” Inman said of the event.

Soldiers who fought in the Civil War, World War II and the attack on Pearl Harbor also were among the fallen honored Friday, she said.

“It’s an honor to place a flag at any veteran’s grave,” Inman said.

The sacrifices made by service members should be appreciated, she said. And she expressed gratitude to Mackie for organizing the event.

“A huge ‘thank you’ goes out to him,” Inman said. “He takes care of it all, we just go out and help him.”

Also among volunteers Friday were St. Pauls residents Crystal Edge and her 16-year-old daughter Chloe Edge, who represented Girl Scout Troop 3588.

“This was our first year,” Crystal Edge said.

She and her daughter are planning to return next year.

Crystal Edge’s grandfather served two years in the U.S. Army from 1938 to 1941, she said.

Edge said she was impacted by the number of troops buried in town, and she is grateful for an event that brought the community together to honor the late military service members.

“We want to show, you know, even though the pandemic is going on, that we can actually still show a service within our community, even though it’s a small service,” Edge said.

The town usually has a Memorial Day service at the St. Pauls War Memorial on West Broad Street, which was canceled this year.

