Blood drive Monday at SRMC

May 26, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The American Red Cross has scheduled a blood drive for Monday at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

The blood drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the first floor of the hospital located at 300 W. 27th St. in Lumberton. Blood will be drawn from donors by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call 910-671-5000.