Crime report

May 26, 2020 Robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported Saturday through Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Maxine Caulder, Wesley Road, Rowland; Tashina Burnette, Saddletree Road, Lumberton; Mickey Bell, Russell Road, Shannon; Jeremiah Lowery, Little Rod Road, Lumberton; Robert Floyd, Affinity Road, Fairmont; Murphy Brown Farms, Ader H Road, Maxton; 74 Mini Mart, U.S. 74 West, Pembroke; and William Locklear, Elrod Road, Maxton.

The following thefts were reported Saturday through Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

David Humphrey, East Great Marsh Church Road, St. Pauls; Joann Serrano, Java Lane, Lumberton; Felix Castrejon, Snipes Road, Red Springs; Lillian Locklear, N.C. 72 West, Lumberton; Patrick Strickland, Haroldton Road, Pembroke; Evelyn Fields, Kenosha Drive, Rowland; Brianna Locklear, U.S. 74 West, Rowland; Tony Carter, Fairley Road/McCrimmon Road, Rowland; Living Waters Assembly of God, McQueen Road, Red Springs; and Ma-carmen Ortega, Graham Street, Red Springs.

D Cecorrey Finkley, of Old Whiteville Road in Lumberton, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into his house and stole a 2100 watt amplifier and a 15-inch speaker.

The following victims reported Saturday and Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office they were assaulted by someone with a weapon:

Mitchell Bledsoe, Suggs Road, Lumberton; and Jimmy Strickland, McGirt Road, Maxton.