Crime report

LUMBERTON — There have been four more deaths as a result of COVID-19, and 41 more cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Robeson County, the local Health Department reported Tuesday.

The virus now has claimed 18 county residents and has infected 710 since the first confirmed case was reported March 21, according to the county Health Department. The latest deaths were a 94-year-old woman who was diagnosed this past week, a 68-year-old woman diagnosed April 19, a 76-year-old man diagnosed April 27, and a 79-year-old woman.

Health Department Director Bill Smith issued a troubling statement with the new numbers.

“This next week will be pivotal for the county’s numbers as long-term care facilities and a confinement facility are having major problems,” he said. “Reports have not been received to include in this tally.”

Of the new confirmed cases, 11 were males and 30 were females. The oldest new patient is 94 and the youngest is 10 months old. Thirteen each of the newest cases fell in the age ranges of 25-49 and 65 and older.

Twelve of the newest cases were Hispanic, 11 were American Indian, 10 were African American, and two were white. Five of the reports did not list race.

Eight of the new confirmed cases were tested at the drive-through testing site at Robeson Community College, and 10 at the drive-through site in St. Pauls. Seventeen were tested at the local hospital, five at an out-of-county hospital and one at a quick clinic.

Southeastern Health’s WoodHaven Nursing, Alzheimer’s and Rehabilitation Center announced Monday that its first resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

“As soon as we learned that we had a positive case, we began taking aggressive measures to perform rapid tests on residents whose rooms are in close proximity to that of the positive resident,” said Suzanne Jackson, center director. “We are also testing our employees using the rapid test and working with our infection control specialists to perform contact tracing, all in an effort to contain the virus.”

Since the onset of COVID-19, WoodHaven has followed all state and federal guidelines and recommendations for nursing homes including restricting visitors, ongoing screening of staff and residents, use of personal protective equipment, and enhanced cleaning and disinfecting, according to Southeastern Health.

“We are so very appreciative of all of the efforts our residents, their families and our staff have made to prevent the virus within our facility up to this point,” said Lori Dove, Southeastern Health Vice President of Acute Care Services, which includes WoodHaven. “This is something we had hoped would not happen, but we also understand how contagious this virus is and how vulnerable our residents are due to their age and health status. For these reasons, we are taking every measure to ensure that the positive case is closely tracked and monitored.”

WoodHaven residents and family members have been notified of this first positive case and have been made aware of prevention and tracing measures, according to Southeastern Health.

“We understand that this is not just a nursing facility but this is home for our residents and we will continue to keep them and their families informed as we move forward,” Jackson said.

Southeastern Regional Medical Center reported that 16 patients were in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 and 13 employees were in quarantine as of Tuesday. The hospital has submitted 3,411 samples for testing.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human services reported that the state has 24,140 confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. Tuesday. The novel coronavirus has claimed the lives of 7668 state residents and left 621 residents hospitalized.

Drive-through testing has finished at the Lumbee Housing Authority and finishes Wednesday and Thursday at Robeson Community College. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Testing is free, and registration is recommended.