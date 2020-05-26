Maxton Board of Commissioners to meet Thursday via Free Conference Call

May 26, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Staff report

MAXTON — The Maxton Board of Commissioners has scheduled a budget meeting for 10 a.m. Thursday.

The commissioners will meet via Free Conference Call.

The meeting is open to the public. To participate dial 978-990-5375. The code is 2799865#.

For more information, call Town Hall at 910-844-5231.