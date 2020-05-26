Six Lumberton men face charges in shooting at Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Six Lumberton men charged in the Sunday shooting on Ocean Boulevard that left four people injured were in court Tuesday.
Four of the men were former athletes at Lumberton and Purnell Swett high schools.
Twenty-year-old Kwashek Breeden, a former member of Lumberton High’s football, basketball and track teams, was charged with obstruction of justice and placed under a $15,000 unsecured bond, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Also charged with obstruction of justice were former Lumberton wrestler and football player Yakemiean Johnson, 20, and Lumberton wrestler Sincere Joshiano Johnson, 21. Each man was issued a $15,000 unsecured bond, according to the police department.
Darriante Tymaine Marriscell Parker, 19, was charged with obstruction of justice and unlawful carry of a pistol, according to a report by Myrtle Beach-based television station WMBF. The former Purnell Swett basketball player was placed under a $25,000 unsecured bond.
Also charged in relation to the shooting were Lumberton residents Sequion Johnson, 18, and Ty’reck Demonte Hill, 20.
Sequion Johnson was charged with four counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and unlawful carrying of a pistol, according to WMBF.
Myrtle Beach Municipal Judge Clifford L. Welsh denied bond to Sequion Johnson, stating his firing of a weapon on a busy street showed “complete disregard for human life.”
Hill was charged with obstruction of justice and placed under a $15,000 unsecured bond, according to the police department. He was released Tuesday afternoon after satisfying the conditions of his bond.
The shooting occurred about 12:30 a.m. Sunday at 12th Avenue and Ocean Boulevard, according to WMBF. The injured victims are expected to recover.
The Memorial Day shooting is the second of three shootings to take place in the area within a week.
Greenwood resident Kemian Masonte’ Reese, 22, is charged with murder, unlawful carry and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in relation to the Monday shooting of Cadric Elmore Jr. at 15th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard, according to WMBF News.
“For the 3rd time in one week our community has been violated by gang violence from outside of our borders. They brought their rivalries and disputes to MB to fight and that is not acceptable,” a Monday statement by Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune reads in part. “We will work with our counterparts across the State to address these issues and we will take swift and immediate action to protect us from these evil acts.”