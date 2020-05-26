Names, photos of Purnell Swett grads go up along Pembroke street

Related Articles

PEMBROKE — Town leaders here have made sure that Purnell Swett High School seniors will get some recognition in light of the fact that COVID-19 killed their chances of a traditional graduation ceremony.

On Thursday, town Public Works Department employees began placing the 140 banners ordered by families, friends and sponsors of some of the high school’s graduating seniors along Third Street.

“It breaks my heart to see these kids, who went to school all these years, not be able to graduate like a normal graduate,” Councilman Ryan Sampson said. “Hopefully, something like this will help uplift them a bit and let them know that someone cares about them.”

Sampson brought the idea of the banners before Town Council in early April after seeing other towns in North Carolina displaying similar banners. Sampson, a native of Pembroke who has a daughter at Purnell Swett, had made connections with many of the graduating seniors.

“All those kids, I’ve either coached them or they’re friends of my daughter or I’m friends with their parents, and I’ve know them all their lives basically,” he said.

After reaching out to Facebook friends Sampson brought the idea before council, the town manager and clerk.

“We got together and said, ‘Hey this would be a good idea to help these seniors’ for all they went through with two hurricanes in the last three years, and this COVID-19 has messed up everything,” Sampson said.

The banners, created by FastTZ, are placed on utility poles along Third Street beginning at Jones Street and ending about two miles down the street at Redmond Road. Each banner includes a student’s name and photograph.

The town spread the word through it’s Facebook page and gave families the opportunity to buy a 72 by 24-inch banner for $75 or an 18 by 24-inch yard sign for $20. The deadline to purchase a banner was May 8.

Nearly 100 yards signs and 140 banners were purchased.

“I’d say 98% of the feedback has been positive,” Sampson said.

On Tuesday, Pubic Works Director Pierre Locklear and electrician Robert Locklear were hanging the last of the banners.

It was personal for Pierre, who placed about 40 of the banners throughout the town.

“I have a senior at home,” he said.

Pierre said he surprised his son, Hunter Locklear, with his sign in front of Swag City.

“He didn’t know I got one, so it was a surprise to him. I took a picture and sent it to him and he said ‘Oh snap,’” Pierre said.

Placing the signs is a way for his son and other seniors to get some attention during this time of pandemic, the Public Works director said.

“This is just giving them a little more encouragement after being out of school and not having the little amenities they had before, like other classes that have graduated.” Pierre said.

The banners will be on display until the end of June.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at tsin[email protected] or 910-416-5865.