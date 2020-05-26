Salons, barber shops reopen to rush of customers

Freeman
Hairstylist Leigh Anna Campbell cuts 25-year-old Fairmont resident Christian Allen’s hair Tuesday afternoon at Southern Rootz Salon on East 23rd Street in Lumberton. The salon reopened Tuesday after being closed since March 25, when Gov. Roy Cooper issued his shutdown order.
Hairstylist Leigh Anna Campbell disinfects a salon chair between appointments Tuesday afternoon at Southern Rootz Salon on East 23rd Street in Lumberton. The salon reopened Tuesday after being closed since March 25, when Gov. Roy Cooper issued his shutdown order.
LUMBERTON — Local barbers and hairdressers were busy Tuesday as customers continued to rush in after restrictions on personal-care businesses were lifted Friday.
The Tuesday reopening of Angie’s Touch of Class beauty salon in Fairmont was a great relief for owner Angie Lovin, who said she was glad to return to her salon chair after weeks away from her livelihood.
“I’m doing pretty good,” Lovin said.
The salon began serving regular customers who had scheduled appointments on March 25, the day personal-care and grooming venues, including hair salons and barbershops, closed their doors after Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order that shuttered the businesses as part of an effort to decrease the spread of COVID-19.
Her salon now has a waiting list, Lovin said.
“I’m just scheduling everybody,” she said Tuesday afternoon.
Salon customers are seated 6 feet apart, she said.
Southern Rootz Salon, on East 23rd Street in Lumberton, saw slower-than-normal business during its Tuesday reopening because it was operating at 50% capacity and allowing only five customers at a time in the shop, said co-owner Rena Freeman.
She hopes the store’s capacity limit will help customers feel safer during their appointments, Freeman said.
The salon’s temporary closure hasn’t diminished demand, she said. Appointment times are filled through the next three weeks.
“It really hasn’t hurt us or anything,” Freeman said. “I think it’s made us stronger.”
While Freeman understands the reasoning behind the nearly two-month shutdown of hair salons, the hairstylist of 9 1/2 years wished there had been another solution.
But, the closure did present her with a new perspective, she said. During the closure, she was reminded how much customers value the service. Customers would call often to ask when the salon was reopening.
“I’m excited about being back,” said Leigh Anna Campbell, Southern Rootz Salon co-owner. “… The appreciation that we’ve gotten today has been rewarding.”
Southern Rootz customer Vickie Turner, 73, was among customers served Tuesday.
“I took my lunch hour and ran over to get my hair cut,” Turner said.
Turner expressed appreciation for workers in the hair care services industry, saying that having her hair done gives her confidence.
“It makes you feel good,” Turner said.
Lumberton Barber Shop on West Fourth Street in Lumberton was abuzz with the sound of electric clippers and the voices of customers Tuesday afternoon, said T.J. Thomas, the shop’s owner.
The shop, which has been in operation more than 60 years, opened Saturday for regular business. Though the barbershop operates through walk-in services only, it has remained busy, he said.
Barbers change capes and wash their hands between customers, Thomas said. Waiting customers are spaced out in observance of social distancing guidelines.
“We’re making it,” Thomas said. “We’re glad we’re back.”
His savings helped carry him through the shutdown, Thomas said. And seeing customers return is a promising sign about the business’ future.
“We’re fine,” he said. “We’re going to be just fine.”
