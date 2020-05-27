U.S. Department of Commerce invests $4.8 million to establish Small Business Center in Fair Bluff

WASHINGTON — Fair Bluff has been awarded a $4.8 million grant to construct the Town of Fair Bluff Small Business Center, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced Wednesday.
The department’s Economic Development Administration grant, for the Center that is to be located in a Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Opportunity Zone, will be matched with $1.2 million in local investment, according to the U.S. DOC. The money is expected to create or retain 60 jobs, and spur $2.4 million in private investment.
“The Trump administration is committed to creating new job opportunities for Americans in Opportunity Zones,” Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said. “This small business center will provide existing and new businesses a space to operate and catalyze redevelopment of Fair Bluff following significant damage caused by Hurricane Florence in 2018.”
The grant will fund construction of the Town of Fair Bluff Small Business Center and the related water, electrical and road infrastructure essential to the facility’s success, said Dana Gartzke, who is performing the delegated duties of the assistant secretary of Commerce for Economic Development.
“The project will allow Fair Bluff to accelerate small-business development, and the project’s location in an Opportunity Zone will attract additional private investment and spur future growth,” Gartzke said.
“This small-business center funding will mean businesses in and around Fair Bluff can get the help they need to build and grow jobs,” Gov. Roy Cooper said. “This is an investment in people who are driving the economy in rural North Carolina.”
Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., said that when he visited Fair Bluff after Hurricane Florence he saw a tight-knit and resilient community determined to rebuild.
“This federal grant will play a key role in the rebuilding process, providing Fair Bluff with resources to support small business development and job creation,” Tillis said.
This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Southeastern Economic Development Commission, which EDA funds to bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development road map to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment and create jobs.
The funding announced Wednesday goes to one of North Carolina’s 252 Opportunity Zones. Created by President Donald J. Trump’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, Opportunity Zones are spurring economic development in economically distressed communities nationwide.