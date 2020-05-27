Arrest made in Charlotte in relation to Memorial Day shooting in Fairmont

Staff report

FAIRMONT — An arrest was made Thursday in Charlotte in relation to a shooting that occurred in Fairmont on Memorial Day.

Charlotte resident Altariq Mimen Jones, 32, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a weapon into occupied property, and injury to real property, according to Fairmont Police Chief Jon Edwards. Jones also was in possession of a stolen firearm at the time of his arrest, according to Edwards.

A Mecklenburg County magistrate set a bond of $43,000 for all charges, according to Edwards. Jones’ first court appearance is set for Thursday.

Warrants for Jones’ arrest were obtained by the Fairmont Police Department after a rifle was used in an attempt to shoot an individual at a car wash at North Walnut and Jenkins streets in Fairmont, according to Edwards. Twenty-seven shots were fired at the individual. Sixteen bullets struck an occupied vehicle. Bullets also struck an adjacent building that was under construction. No one was injured.