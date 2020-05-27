RCC offers COVID-19 class

May 27, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College will be offering free online COVID-19 Awareness courses Monday through June 29.

The six-hour, asynchronous course will include information on COVID-19 awareness, safety at home and medical resources. It is designed to help the public have a better understanding of the novel coronavirus and the resources available during the current pandemic.

This course will award six hours of Continuing Education Unit to be used as Professional Development.

Individuals can register online at robeson.edu/ems and clicking “click to register.” Under class title, select “COVID-19 Awareness” and complete the form. Registration ends June 28.

For more information, contact RCC’s EMS coordinator, Kenny Locklear, by phone at 910-272-2404 or via email at [email protected]