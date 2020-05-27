Weather delays graduation ceremonies

Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County announced Thursday that graduations scheduled for Friday will be postponed until Monday because of the threat of inclement weather.

“The National Weather Service’s forecast for the morning of Friday, May 29, has a significant threat of thunderstorms during the time of our scheduled drive-through graduation ceremonies,” said Gordon Burnette, the Public Relations officer for PSRC. “Due to the threat of inclement weather, the Public Schools of Robeson County will postpone all graduation activities that were scheduled for Friday, May 29.”

St. Pauls High School’s graduation ceremony now is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday. Lumberton High School’s divided ceremonies will take place at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Purnell Swett High’s ceremonies will be at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The ceremonies for Fairmont High School, Robeson Early College and Red Springs High School are scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday

“We understand that this may be an inconvenience for our families within the district, but the safety of students, staff, and community members is our top priority,” Burnette said.