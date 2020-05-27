United Way distributes $140,000

LUMBERTON — The United Way of Robeson County has distributed more than $140,000 to local agencies that provide food and shelter to Robeson County residents in need.
The money was made available through Phase 37, $57,802; and Phase CARES, $82,409; of the Federal Emergency Management Agency Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
Phase 37 is an allocation given to the county annually based on a formula established by poverty and unemployment rates in the area.
Of the Phase 37 funding, Communities in Schools has received $7,000 for its food pantry; Borderbelt AIDS Resource Team $2,500 — food pantry; Robeson County Church and Community Center, $2,146 — food pantry, $20,000 — rent/mortgage assistance, and $20,000 — utility assistance; and $2,500 each for the food pantries operated by Lumberton Christian Care Center and Caring Touch Outreach.
The $82,409 from Phase CARES is part the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act to provide the health-care resources needed to fight COVID-19.
Of the Phase CARES funding, My Refuge received $1,848 for its food pantry; Communities in Schools, $7,500 – food pantry; Robeson County Church and Community Center, $6,000 – food pantry; Lumberton Christian Care Center, $10,000 – mass shelter, and $5,752 – food pantry; Southeastern Family Violence Center, $11,000 – food pantry, $12,500 – mass shelter; and $22,500 – other shelter; and Caring Touch Outreach, $3,661 – food pantry.
The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program, according to the United Way.
The local board was chaired by Sandra Oliver and included volunteers with various backgrounds and experience. They are Ricky Harris, Shelton Hill, James Moore, David Ruth, Tate Johnson, Tim Grinder, Carol Deloach, Phil Harris and Horace Hunt.
Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies that are chosen to receive funds must be private voluntary nonprofits, faith-based or local units of government, be eligible to receive Federal funds, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.