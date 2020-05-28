Fairmont reports sewage overflows

May 28, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

FAIRMONT — The Town of Fairmont Public Works Department responded Friday to sewage overflows on Marvin and Stafford streets after excessive rainfall on Thursday.

Two manholes on Marvin Street and one on Stafford Street overflowed Friday, according to a statement from the town.

“The overflow is still ongoing due to the excessive, heavy rainfall that occurred,” the statement reads in part.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources has been notified of the spill.

The issuance of a news release about sewage spills is required by NCGS Article 21, Chapter 143.215.C.

For more information, contact town Public Utilities Director Ronnie Seals or Wastewater Treatment Plant Superintendent Kevin Taylor at 910-628-0064.