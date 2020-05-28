Fans are availablefor older residents

Staff report

PEMBROKE — The Lumber River Council of Governments is making available fans to help older Robeson County residents beat the summer’s heat.

The annual Operation Fan Heat Relief Program is being made possible with the support of Duke Energy Progress. Through the program fans are available to county residents age 60 or older or individuals with a disability who have a home situation where extended high temperatures may threaten the person’s health and well-being.

Supplies are limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Interested individuals may receive a fan by visiting the Lumber River Council of Governments at 30 CJ Walker Road in Pembroke. Fans will be distributed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. At the time of pickup the individual must provide photo identification that shows the individual’s birth date and an address in Robeson County.

Call 910-618-5533 for more information.

Limited funds also are available to help Robeson County residents age 60 or older with the purchase and installation of a window air conditioner. Interested individuals must demonstrate a home situation where extended high temperatures may threaten the person’s health and well-being.