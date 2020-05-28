Workers stop gas leak in Maxton

May 28, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

MAXTON — Work continued Thursday at the site of a Tuesday gas leak that caused some businesses to shut down, the town manager said.

MasTec workers were replacing an electric pole Thursday at N.C. 74 and Patterson Street where a gas line was ruptured two days ago, Roosevelt Henegan Jr. said. The leak has been stopped.

The gas line was punctured about 1 p.m. Tuesday as workers were performing maintenance on the electric pole, he said.

“When they were replacing the pole, they hit a gas line,” Henegan said.

Businesses, including Piggly Wiggly, Medicine Shoppe and Walgreens, were closed temporarily after the leak started, he said.

Piedmont Natural Gas workers arrived about 2 p.m. Tuesday to begin the work of stopping the leak, and completed work on the gas line about 2 p.m. Wednesday, he said.