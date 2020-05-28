Red Springs Mayor Edward Henderson presents Police Chief Ronnie Patterson with a plaque Thursday during a ceremony in front of Town Hall to mark Patterson’s retirement, as town Board of Commissioners members Elma Patterson, left, and Caroline Sumpter, and Clerk Barbara McColl watch. The police chief’s last day with the department is Friday. Patterson Red Springs Police Chief Ronnie Patterson speaks Thursday with his nephew Chris Patterson, middle, sister-in-law Sherrin Patterson and brother James Patterson during a ceremony in front of Town Hall to mark Patterson’s retirement. The police chief’s last day with the department is Friday. Related Articles

RED SPRINGS — About 200 town residents endured rain showers and heavy humidity Thursday to take part in a drive-through ceremony held in honor of Red Springs Police Chief Ronnie Patterson, who is retiring on Friday.

The ceremony in front of Town Hall began at 11 a.m. and ended at 1:20 p.m. During that time residents walked or drove by to show their support with words of encouragement, waves or elbow bumps. A formal ceremony will be scheduled for a date after restrictions designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are relaxed, Town Manager David Ashburn said.

Red Springs Mayor Edward Henderson called the celebration “a bittersweet moment.”

Henderson officially proclaimed May 28 as Ronnie Patterson Day, in honor of the police chief’s dedication and service to the town. He also presented Patterson with a badge, service revolver and watch.

“He’s been dedicated to this town,” Henderson said. “… I don’t know what Red Springs will do without him.”

Former Mayor John McNeill also shared kind words and memories of Patterson. He described the outgoing chief as honest and trustworthy. McNeill said during Patterson’s first two years at the police department he accounted for 75% of the arrests.

Anthony Buie, police department chaplain, described Patterson as consistent, courteous and compassionate.

“It’s been an honor serving with him,” Buie said of his 12 years in the department with Patterson.

He will miss the former police chief, Buie said.

Patterson, who has served as Red Springs’ police chief since 2010, will retire after his last shift at the police station on Friday. The chief joined the police department in April 1990 as an officer. He first attended Fayetteville State University and received his basic law enforcement certification from Robeson Community College.

Patterson also serves on the board of directors of the North Carolina Association of Police Chiefs, where he is a regional director over Robeson, Scotland, Hoke, Cumberland, Sampson, Richmond, Bladen, Columbus and Brunswick counties.

Police Maj. Kimothy Monroe will serve as interim police chief until a new chief is hired, Ashburn said. The plan is to hire a new police chief by the start of the new fiscal year, which begins in July.

“We’re going to miss Chief Patterson,” Monroe said. “We’re going to miss his compassion for the people and compassion for the employees.”

The major said he will continue to build upon Patterson’s legacy.

“We’re going to continue to make this a team,” Monroe said of the police department.

Patterson said he will miss working with the officers.

“They have stood by me all the way,” he said.

But, he’s ready to take some time off.

“I’m gonna go home and enjoy my family now because I dedicated all my time to Red Springs,” he said, as people in attendance cheered.

Now, he plans to give his time and attention to his loved ones.

In February, Patterson told The Robesonian he is not done with law enforcement.

“I’m not closing the book on law enforcement,” Patterson said.

The police chief did not deny rumors that he will run for the office of Robeson County sheriff in the future.

“I’m not through with my career in law enforcement yet,” he said. “I’m not denying it.”

