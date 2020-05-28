Robeson County records another COVID-19 death, 49 new cases

LUMBERTON — The number of deaths related to COVID-19 continues to climb, and the number of confirmed cases in Robeson County has risen dramatically, the local Health Department reported Thursday.
A 42-year-old woman with underlying medical conditions who tested positive this past week is the latest county resident to die, according to the Robeson County Health Department.
There have been eight virus-related deaths in Robeson County in the past three days, and a total of 22 since the pandemic started. Since March 21, 786 county residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
Reports indicate 49 more county residents have tested positive for the virus, according to the Health Department.
“One long-term care facility has accounted for 39 cases to date,” said Bill Smith, county Health Department director.
Smith did not identify the facility.
“As the families and public are not allowed entrance to long-term care facilities and opportunities for residents to fraternize have been eliminated, it really boils down to the facilities trying to have the healthiest staff possible working with the residents, which is a struggle when so many people are positive but asymptomatic and the residents are so vulnerable to the virus,” he said.
Of the 49 new cases, 16 were males and 33 were females. The oldest person of the 49 was 98 and the youngest was 14. Most, 21, fell in the 65 and older age range.
The Health Department did not provide a racial breakdown of the case because half of the care reports did not list the tested person’s race.
Twenty of the new positive tests were collected at a private lab, 14 at the local hospital, nine at a private clinic, four at a hospital outside Robeson County, and one at a public clinic. One case was tested at the county Health Department.
The last drive-through testing site will cease operations Friday, according to the Health Department. People wanted to be tested will need to make appointments at various providers in the county.
Southeastern Regional Medical Center has 11 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 in isolation as of Thursday, according to the hospital’s website. Fifteen employees are in quarantine and 3,766 samples have been sent for testing.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports 25,412 cases statewide as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday. There have been 827 deaths in the state, and 708 state residents are hospitalized because of the virus.