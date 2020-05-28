County commissioners take no action during Thursday’s called special meeting

May 28, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Board of Commissioners met Thursday with the announced intention of discussing the fiscal year 2020-2021 budget, but no action was taken.

There was no discussion of the budget during the special called meeting. The commissioners opened the meeting and then spent more than an hour in closed session before adjourning. A notice of the special meeting issued earlier this week by Chairman Lance Herndon indicated “pending litigation” was to be discussed during the closed session.

The budget is expected to be discussed and approved during Monday’s regularly scheduled commissioners.