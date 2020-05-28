Former students honor educator

Annie Hicks-Hager, right, speaks Thursday during a surprise ceremony at her Maxton home that was organized by some of her former R.B. Dean Elementary School students. During the ceremony, Hicks-Hager was presented the Order of the Long Leaf Pine by Rep. Garland Pierce.

Annie Hicks-Hager, right, speaks Thursday during a surprise ceremony at her Maxton home organized by some of her former R.B. Dean Elementary School students as Rep. Garland E. Pierce looks on. During the ceremony, Pierce presented Hicks-Hager with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine.

MAXTON — Former students of an 83-year-old Maxton resident didn’t let a pandemic stop them Thursday from celebrating the lasting impact their fourth-grade teacher had on their lives.

Annie Hicks-Hager taught fourth grade at R.B. Dean Elementary School for 20 years, beginning in 1960. Little did she know that 60 years later, eight of her former students would gather in her living room to watch her receive the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, presented by state Rep. Garland E. Pierce.

The award is the highest achievement for state service granted by the Office of the Governor. It is presented to people who have made a significant impact and shown “exemplary” service to their communities and state, according to The Order of the Long Leaf Pine Society.

“I certainly hope she is as proud of us as we are of her,” said Shirley Jones, former student and co-chair of the Precious Memories Committee.

The committee is made of former students organized by Hicks-Hager, whom she hoped would plan a reunion celebration close to her birthday in March. Because of COVID-19, the celebration didn’t happen. Instead, the committee planned a meeting Thursday to surprise the beloved educator.

But, the celebration that was meant to include about 300 people in attendance will go on, Jones said.

“This is just the beginning,” she said of Thursday’s celebration.

During the small ceremony, students shared the many life lessons each of them learned from Hicks-Hager. Most of them were taught without the help of a textbook.

“You personify class,” Velois Douglas told Hicks-Hager.

She was impacted by the strength and confidence Hicks-Hager carried with her to school, Douglas said. And that confidence helped Douglas find her own, and garner success at her job.

“I knew how to carry myself,” Douglas said. “It all goes back to that ‘62-63 year when I was in your class.”

Francine McLaurin, who lived near Hicks-Hager during her fourth-grade year, said she felt a bond with her teacher and was given guidance and instruction beyond the classroom. McLaurin has carried that instruction throughout her life.

“Over the decades I have really learned so much from observing you, from the wisdom you’ve imparted,” McLaurin said.

McLaurin presented Hicks-Hager with a sunflower she said represented faith and beauty, like her mentor, educator and friend.

Also in attendance was Annie Fairley, who worked alongside Hicks-Hager at R.B. Dean Elementary, and remained a close friend throughout the years.

“She and I have been best buddies for more than 50 years,” Fairley said. “… We’ve been good friends, and I love her dearly.”

The beloved educator told her former students that she was grateful.

“My heart feels good this afternoon that you thought of me in this way,” Hicks-Hager said.

She told her former students they worked hard in fourth grade because she wanted them to succeed in life.

“I enjoyed my students, and I still enjoy my students,” Hicks-Hager said.

The former teacher remains an active member of Historic St. George United Methodist Church in Maxton, where she serves as chairperson of the finance committee. The educator also has taught at Pembroke Elementary School, in the Robeson County Adult Education Program and the North Carolina Teacher Academy.

She also is a member of the Robeson County Partnership for Children board of directors. Recently, she was awarded the North Carolina Retired School Personnel Volunteer Award for volunteering more than 2,000 hours in school and community activities.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at jhorne@www.robesonian.com.