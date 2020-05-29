Pet of the week

May 29, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Jake is available for adoption at the Robeson County Humane Society. He is dark chocolate with a patch of white. He is a sweet guy who loves a good belly rub and naps. Jake is deaf so it is imperative that he be an indoor cat. He is neutered and up to date on all vaccine’s. Jake’s adoption fee is $50, with approved application. Because of COVID-19 regulations we only allow visitors by appointment. Please call 910-738-8282 to schedule. You can also email us at rchsfriendsforlife@gmail.com. Courtesy photo | Robeson County Humane Society

Jake is available for adoption at the Robeson County Humane Society. He is dark chocolate with a patch of white. He is a sweet guy who loves a good belly rub and naps. Jake is deaf so it is imperative that he be an indoor cat. He is neutered and up to date on all vaccine’s. Jake’s adoption fee is $50, with approved application. Because of COVID-19 regulations we only allow visitors by appointment. Please call 910-738-8282 to schedule. You can also email us at [email protected]

Courtesy photo | Robeson County Humane Society

Jake is available for adoption at the Robeson County Humane Society. He is dark chocolate with a patch of white. He is a sweet guy who loves a good belly rub and naps. Jake is deaf so it is imperative that he be an indoor cat. He is neutered and up to date on all vaccine’s. Jake’s adoption fee is $50, with approved application. Because of COVID-19 regulations we only allow visitors by appointment. Please call 910-738-8282 to schedule. You can also email us at [email protected]