Crime report

May 29, 2020 Robesonian News 0

India Dial reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone stole her firearm from a location on Tucker Road in Pembroke.

The following break-ins were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Evone Thompson, Ronald Boulevard, Lumberton; Rose Henderson, Odum Road, Lumberton; Johnnie Berry, Tweety Lane, Shannon; Michael Emanuel, Henry Hammond Road, Lumberton; and Jennifer Locklear, Bradley Lane, Pembroke.