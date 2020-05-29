Suspect in armed assault surrenders

May 29, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
Contreras

Contreras

ST. PAULS — A 20-year-old St. Pauls man is facing felony charges in relation to a March 23 assault at a local gas station that sent one man to the hospital.

Lakota Contreras turned himself in Friday at the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, according to the St. Pauls Police Department. He was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed firearm and violation of probation.

Contreras was serving probation for attempted trafficking of cocaine when the incident occurred, according to the police department. Police revoked his probation and placed him in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.

Contreras is accused of striking a 46-year-old St. Pauls man in the head with a firearm about 10:42 p.m. March 23 at the Happy Mart #3 BP Gas Station at 902 W. Broad St. in St Pauls, according to the police department.

The victim suffered serious head injuries and was taken by ambulance to an undisclosed hospital where staples were used to close the wound on the back of his head, according to police. The victim was released from the hospital and is expected to recover.