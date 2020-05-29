County crops suffering from too much rain

Malloy

LUMBERTON — Nearly 10 inches of rain has fallen in Robeson County this month, and the excess rain is having a negative effect on local crops, according to the North Carolina Cooperative Extension.

The above-average rainfall that has hit in recent weeks, including more than 6 inches the past two weeks, has delayed field prep for crops already in the ground, said Mac Malloy, field crops agent with the Extension’s Robeson County Center.

“The rainfall has been above normal to say the least and it has impacted crops, but not in the best way,” he said. “We are in a critical planning period for this month.”

“Field prep with the early corn’s herbicidal applications took a tough hit with growers not being able to get out in the wet fields,” Malloy added.

In some cotton and soybean fields farmers will have to start replanting after seedlings drowned or were washed out of the field, he said.

Farmers are in a crunch time with cotton.

“June 1 is usually the cutoff day to plant cotton, so many will go ahead and switch to soybeans and hope the soybeans hold out,” Malloy said.

The ill-timed rain also has washed out some peanut and sweet potato crops.

With a delay in getting equipment out in the fields for herbicidal application and weed removal in crops, such as corn, those crops are already seeing adverse effects, Malloy said.

“We are starting to see nutrient issues with those crops because growers can’t get in the fields,” he said. “All crops have experienced increased disease pressure, and that’s going to present management challenges down the road.”

Wheat and grain harvesting could be delayed if there is more rain during the next few weeks.

“Once the wheat reaches maturity, every rain event causes a decline in its test weight, which leads to lower prices,” Malloy said.

This could force farmers to sell their wheat as feed quality instead of milling quality, he said.

The large amount of rain is too much for tobacco that went into the ground in recent weeks, Malloy said.

“Tobacco definitely has had an excess of rain,” Malloy said. “Tobacco doesn’t like wet feet, and there have been a lot of growers out putting ditches in the fields to get rid of the surface water.”

After seeing more than 3 inches of rain this week, Robeson County looks to see more sunshine next week. There is no rain in the forecast until Friday.

“We are currently in a holding position, and with that, there will be a lot to be done when the conditions improve,” Malloy said.

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.