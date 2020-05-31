Protesters angry over the death of a black man in Minneapolis march peacefully in Lumberton

Related Articles

LUMBERTON — The city was not spared the anger sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, but it was spared Sunday the violence that has risen from protests in other cities across North Carolina.

About 80 people gathered about 1 p.m. in the CVS parking lot at Fayetteville Road and Roberts Avenue. They then marched peacefully along Fayetteville Road and then back to the parking lot, where the CVS store had been closed.

“It went well,” one of the six Lumberton police officers who were in the parking lot said in passing as the protesters were driving away about 2:45 p.m.

George Floyd is a black man who died Monday after being pinned under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer.

Messages posted Sunday on Facebook indicated a protest had been planned for downtown Lumberton. But, a message posted by someone calling himself Carolina’s Prince said it had been postponed.

The posting read, “Due to the situations that occurred in Fayetteville and Raleigh our March has been postponed until next weekend. I’ve spoken with City and County officials. So stay tuned for updates, because we cannot dishonor our county. Next weekend we’ll have out March.”

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins also took to Facebook Sunday to alert county residents about the potential for protests. The sheriff also condemned the actions that led to Floyd’s death.

“We DO NOT condone the death of Mr. Floyd and totally understand the anger amongst the African American population. I as many in law enforcement are angry as well. The actions of those officers are not representative of law enforcement officers across this nation and surely not this county,” Wilkins wrote.

The sheriff went on to say peaceful protests are welcome.

“However, we will not tolerate lawlessness or those that are utilizing this event to damage the property of others, engage in arson and assault members of the public or those trying to serve and protect.

“Our county and it’s people are better than what we have witnessed in the news and on social media. We are still suffering through COVID-19, massive layoffs and unemployment, hurricanes and more. We don’t need more suffering. We need more healing. Let’s lead by example and show the nation and the world that we can come together and make a difference,” Wilkins wrote.

In Fayetteville, Mayor Mitch Colvin said Sunday morning that he plans to call for a nighttime curfew Sunday in the wake of the chaos that broke out in the city on Saturday.

People protesting Floyd’s death Saturday night looted stores in Cross Creek Mall, broke windows of downtown businesses and set fire to The Market House.

“I’ve spoken with the governor (Roy Cooper) just a few minutes ago,” Colvin said. “He said to make a request to our public safety folks to see what we can do to get some additional manpower down (in Fayetteville).”

Colvin said he planned to talk to Police Chief Gina Hawkins about whether that is needed.

Work crews in Raleigh were cleaning up Sunday after a night of protests led to what Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown described as “anarchy.”

News outlets report police fired rubber bullets, tear gas and pepper spray at protesters and journalists after an initially peaceful protest that drew more than 1,000 people broke down as Saturday evening wore on.

“We had about two hours of peaceful protesting,” Deck-Brown said at a press conference Sunday morning. “Everything after that was anarchy.”

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin called the aftermath of the protests “heartbreaking and devastating.”

“There was a group of people who came in the dark of the night who had no intention of protesting peacefully,” she said.

Republican House Speaker Tim Moore posted video of the chaotic scene on his Facebook page from a downtown high-rise and criticized the governor for failing to call in the National Guard.

“I am witnessing utter lawlessness firsthand in downtown Raleigh,” Moore said.

Cooper, a Democrat, said on Twitter that he is working with emergency management officials and found it “frustrating that planned peaceful protests about real systemic racism are marred.”

Deck-Brown said 12 people were arrested.

Five officers were treated and released from the hospital for injuries they sustained in the protests. One suffered a broken jaw, Deck-Brown said.

In Charlotte, where protests Friday night turned violent, another 30 people were arrested in a second night of protests on charges ranging from assaulting a government employee to gun possession, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. The arrests came after some protesters fired shots and threw rocks and explosives at officers and at a fire truck responding to help someone who had fallen into a manhole. Police said two officers sustained minor injuries in the rioting.

The protests in North Carolina were similar to those carried out across the nation in response Floyd’s death. His arrest Monday was caught on camera and he could be heard saying “I can’t breathe” while a white officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes. Chauvin was charged Friday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.