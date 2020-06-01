Financial impact of COVID-19 forces Southeastern Health to cut 147 jobs and makes other changes

June 1, 2020
Staff report
LUMBERTON — Southeastern Health has cut 147 jobs, closed facilities and reduced compensation in order to adjust to the financial effect of COVID-19, the health-care company announced today.

In total, Southeastern Health will be eliminating 236 positions, some through attrition and not filling now-vacant positions. These and other operational changes went into effect today.

“The last few weeks and months have been a challenging time as we’ve worked to navigate the unprecedented impacts of the novel coronavirus,” said Joann Anderson, Southeastern Health president and CEO. “We have worked diligently to protect our patients and employees and treat members of the community who have been affected by this virus.”

One of the financial adjustments made is a 46% reduction in Anderson’s compensation. Pay for other senior leaders’ has been cut.

Southeastern Health also has reduced employees’ health benefits.

“These were not easy decisions to make, and we do not take the impact it has on our colleagues lightly,” Anderson said.

The Robesonian will update this story as more information becomes available.