Maxton extends curfew

June 1, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Staff report

MAXTON — The town of Maxton has extended the curfew it enacted Sunday in the wake of protests across the country that turned violent.

The curfew, which began 8 p.m. Sunday and ended 7 a.m. Monday, will be in effect 8 p.m. Monday until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The curfew is in place for “precautionary reasons following protests throughout the country addressing the death of George Floyd,” a notice signed by Mayor Paul Davis reads in part.

The curfew restricts and prohibits travel upon any public street or public property except by people in search of medical assistance, food or any other services needed to sustain their well-being; medical personnel and their staff traveling to and from their places of practice; or caregivers assisting people in need.