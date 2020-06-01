Maxton extends curfew

June 04, 2020
LUMBERTON — Law enforcement, city leaders and local businesses here are preparing for another wave of nonviolent demonstrations Sunday in recognition of George Floyd and other victims of injustice.
Two demonstrations are planned in Lumberton, with the first scheduled for 1 p.m. behind the CVS pharmacy, located at 3001 Fayetteville Road.
The Robeson County Peace Rally for Social Injustice is scheduled for 2-4 p.m. The rally will begin at the flea market on West Fifth Street. Participants then are to march up Second Street to the downtown plaza, where speakers will address the crowd before the protesters march back to the flea market.
Participants must wear a face mask, Lumberton City Councilman John Cantey said.
The Peace Rally seeks to peacefully honor victims of a variety of injustices, particularly people who have lost their lives to acts of injustice.
“I just believe it’s bigger than Black Lives Matter, it’s bigger than all lives matter,” said the rally’s organizer, who did not wish to give his name. “… You can’t honor people and say that you’re for this and you’re tearing up stuff.”
Both demonstrations seek to honor Floyd, a black man who died May 25 after being pinned under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer. Floyd’s memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Cape Fear Conference B Headquarters, located at 10225 Fayetteville Road in Raeford. A private service is scheduled for after the memorial event.
The city of Lumberton issued a curfew effective during the hours of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day Friday through Tuesday in hopes of preventing the violence, destruction of property or looting experienced by cities across the nation in which protests have led to rioting. Emergency personnel are exempt from the curfew and people traveling to and from work should provide documentation if stopped.
“What we’re trying to do is keep the city’s highways fairly clear so if we needed to get somewhere quickly, we could,” Mayor Bruce Davis said.
Local law enforcement are prepared.
“We want to make sure it is peaceful and in order,” Lumberton Police Chief Mike McNeill said.
The Lumberton Police Department has a strategic plan to protect the public, and plans to attend the demonstrations, he said.
“We feel the pain ourselves in law enforcement,” McNeill said. “What happened is not an example of what we do or what we have been trained to do.”
Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater workers took action this past weekend to prepare for protests they feared would turn violent, as they have in other North Carolina cities, such as Fayetteville and Raleigh.
“Last Sunday we boarded up every exterior window and door,” said Richard Sceiford, executive director of the theater on North Chestnut Street. “There’s not much more we can do.”
Sceiford said if the demonstrations are similar to this past Sunday’s nonviolent march of about 80 people on Fayetteville Road, businesses have nothing to worry about.
“I value all protests as long as it’s peaceful, and we truly hope and expect that this one will remain so,” he said.
Platinum Cuts barbershop owner Pat Belin said Thursday he was considering placing plywood on the exterior windows and doors of his shop to protect the business from harm if the rally turns violent.
“I’m thinking about doing that because I don’t really want no drama or trouble or break-ins,” Belin said.
Adelio Cruz, owner of Adelio’s Restaurant, which reopened about two weeks ago, said he is hoping for the best.
“It’s OK to protest,” Cruz said. “It’s not OK when you start busting buildings or breaking buildings.”
U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis also called for “national unity” through peaceful protests.
“Over the past week, we’ve witnessed peaceful demonstrations rightfully demanding justice for George Floyd that were co-opted by violent rioters … They are responsible for destroying communities and livelihoods already devastated by COVID-19,” Tillis said. “This is not the America we know and love. The violence and the madness must stop.”
Protesting during the pandemic in spite of Gov. Roy Cooper’s ban on outdoors mass gatherings of more than 25 people is perfectly legal, said City Attorney Holt Moore III.
“In Executive Order 138, Gov. Cooper excluded gatherings for exercises of 1st Amendment rights from the definition of ‘mass gatherings,’ and I do not believe there was anything that came later that changed that. Generally things have gotten less restrictive as time has passed and not more,” Moore said.
Participants should take proper safety precautions to help protect themselves from contracting or spreading COVID-19, said Bill Smith, Robeson County Health Department director.
“Being masked, sanitizing hands and maintaining some distance/reduced touching in an outdoor environment should help lessen the impact,” Smith said.